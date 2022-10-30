 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

