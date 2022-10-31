 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert