Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.