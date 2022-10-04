This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
