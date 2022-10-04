Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.