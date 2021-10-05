This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
