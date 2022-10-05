For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
