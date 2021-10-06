For the drive home in Kenosha: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
