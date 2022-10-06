This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.