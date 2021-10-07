For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
