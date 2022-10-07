For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
