Kenosha's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
