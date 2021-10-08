 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert