This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild te…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and v…