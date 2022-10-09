Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.