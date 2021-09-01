 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

