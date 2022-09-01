For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Windy this afternoon, but otherwise a very pleasant day. Temperatures are going up for Wednesday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We wi…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's f…