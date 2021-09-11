Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is t…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the K…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The f…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…