 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert