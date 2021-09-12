 Skip to main content
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

