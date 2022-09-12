This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees to…
Kenosha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Pe…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see hi…
Kenosha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…