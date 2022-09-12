 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

