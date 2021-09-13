Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.