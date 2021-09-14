For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
