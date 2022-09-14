Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.