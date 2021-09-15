 Skip to main content
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

