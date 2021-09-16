This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. M…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tempera…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperatu…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…