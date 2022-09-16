Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees to…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Pe…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. W…