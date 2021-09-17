 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

