This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
