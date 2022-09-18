This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
