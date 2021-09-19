This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 2…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. T…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions a…