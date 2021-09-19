 Skip to main content
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

