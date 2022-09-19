Kenosha's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
