Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.