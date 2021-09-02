Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.