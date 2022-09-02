This evening in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Windy this afternoon, but otherwise a very pleasant day. Temperatures are going up for Wednesday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.