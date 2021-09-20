For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
