Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

