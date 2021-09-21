Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temper…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area s…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Lo…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …