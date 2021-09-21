 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert