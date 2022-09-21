For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…