Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

