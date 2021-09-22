Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.