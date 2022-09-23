This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
