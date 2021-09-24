This evening in Kenosha: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
