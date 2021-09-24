 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert