This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…