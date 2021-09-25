Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.