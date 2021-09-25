For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temper…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in …
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Lo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds c…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.