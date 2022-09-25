 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

