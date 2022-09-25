For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
