This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in …
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Lo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area s…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds c…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temper…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Models are show…