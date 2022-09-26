Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
