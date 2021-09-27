 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

