Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds c…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The foreca…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Models are show…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 52F. Winds N…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. T…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It shoul…