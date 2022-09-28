Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.