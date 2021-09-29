 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

