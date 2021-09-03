 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

