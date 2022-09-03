Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.