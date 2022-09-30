 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

